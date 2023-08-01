Stunning Night Sky Time-lapse Video Shows Earth's Rotation, Leaves Internet Mesmerised

On social media, a breathtaking time-lapse video of the night sky is going viral. Although such videos are not uncommon on the internet, photographer Eric Brummel did something special that has internet users captivated. The Earth is travelling across the night sky in the video rather than the Milky Way galaxy. In other words, the earth’s rotation around its axis has been beautifully captured in the video. Well, flat earth theorists can now lay their theories to rest as this video is sure short proof of the earth being circular.

The video was captured on July 19, 2020, at Crater National Park, Oregon, United States but it is going viral on the internet once again, three years after it was originally shot.

The video was made by the photographer using his camera and a star tracker. The camera is rotated in the opposite direction from the direction of rotation of the Earth by the optical apparatus. The sky appears to be stabilised as a result. The camera is fixed to a motorised moving gear. It is configured to move just enough so that the Milky Way and stars are in the same position in each image it captures while being fixated on a specific area of the sky. We can observe the world rotating because the Milky Way and the sky ‘move’ during the night and the camera follows them while keeping them in the same location in the photos.

The comments section has been a war of words between flat earth theorists and those who believe that the earth is round. One user wrote, “Absolutely stunning…just amazing what technology has done to teach us and educate us about a planet we’re destroying…how could it be so wonderful and ugly at the same time," while others said that it was the best thing that they had seen on the internet.