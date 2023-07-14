Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Chandrayaan-3 Sand Sculpture With 500 Steel Bowls

India’s initial attempt at placing a robotic spacecraft on the moon’s surface almost three years ago landed in a crash. But the ISRO is aiming to redeem the chance today with the mission titled Chandrayaan-3. With this, India will join the US, China and others in the moon race. Amidst the peaked interest in India’s space mission, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has extended best wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation with his unique talent. On the Puri Beach in Odisha, he created a gigantic spaceship by installing about 500 steel bowls and his creative piece has garnered massive traction on social media.

With over eleven thousand views in a span of a few hours, the internet has joined the artist to laud the efforts of ISRO. “Best wishes to team ISRO for the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. My sand art installation with 500 steel bowls with a message ‘Vijayee Bhava’ at Puri Beach in Odisha," he captioned the photos. Take a look at it here:

Best wishes to team @isro for success of #Chandrayan3 mission. My SandArt installation with 500 steel bowls with a message "Vijayee Bhava", at Puri Beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/2aPy8uXgOy— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 14, 2023

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended good luck to ISRO. He tweeted, “14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan 3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation."

14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation. pic.twitter.com/EYTcDphaES— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

The launch of the spacecraft is scheduled for Friday, July 14 at 2.35 pm IST. ISRO, which is often dubbed as India’s equivalent of NASA, will broadcast the live launch of Chandrayaan 3’s flight on its official website and YouTube. Reportedly, the landing of the spacecraft is scheduled for either August 23 or 24. The landing will supposedly take a span of approximately two weeks to complete. The new moon mission is said to be a re-do of ISRO’s 2019 attempt. At the time, the mission lander namely Vikram and river Pragyan reportedly made a landing attempt but just 1.3 miles above the moon’s surface, its trajectory diverted. The lander moved out of the planned path leading India to lose contact and control of the mission.