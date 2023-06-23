Summer Holiday Takes A U-Turn: Boat Owners Beat Tourists In Nainital

India, known as a melting pot of cultures, embraces the belief that guests are akin to gods. This deeply rooted cultural norm reflects the warmth and hospitality that Indian people extend towards visitors. Yet an incident that unfolded in Nainital has left the internet in shock. A group of boat drivers allegedly assaulted tourists from Uttar Pradesh while they were enjoying a boat ride on the picturesque Naini Lake. The distressing incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation from viewers. The video footage shows a group of tourists in a situation that quickly escalates as the boat drivers turn violent, physically assaulting the tourists. The attackers can be seen pushing and hitting the tourists, creating a chaotic and terrifying scene.

The video of this incident has been shared on Twitter by Live Hindustan along with a caption in Hindi that roughly translated to, “Watch: In the Nainital Mallital area, boat drivers assaulted tourists from UP while boating in Naini Lake. The video of the assault on the tourists on top of the boat is going viral on social media.”

As the video started circulating on the microblogging platform, social media users expressed their shock and anger over the incident. Many users condemned the boat drivers’ behaviour, emphasizing the need for stricter actions against such acts of violence. “Tourist is a tourist, whether from UP or anywhere else. The organisers should punish those responsible for this. ‘Atithi devo bhava’ is our tradition, which we should always worship.” a tweet read.

Another user wrote, “Jab inki giraphtaari hogi tab naam se he pata pad jaayega ki desh mein utpaat machaane vaale kaun hain har jagah. (When they are arrested, then it will be known by their names that they are creating havoc in the country everywhere.)

The portal also reported that it was alleged that the tourists had asked the boat driver to follow along with another boat in the lake. A tense situation unfolded that led to hurling abuses and the boat driver even threatened to drown the child of the tourist in the lake when the tourists protested. The victims of the assault were led to file a police complaint.