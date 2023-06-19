Man Tries to Troll Sunny Leone for Her 'Different' Daughter, Gets Shut Down Instantly

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her first family trip to a wedding as she showed up with her husband Daniel Weber and children Nisha, Asher, and Noah for Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt’s wedding in Mumbai. While their beautiful family pic went viral, some internet users who were unaware that Nisha is Sunny and Daniel’s adopted daughter, directed hurtful comments towards her, exhibiting racial insensitivity. However, the online community swiftly came to Sunny’s defense, and a particular Twitter user who made an insensitive comment faced severe backlash from fans on social media.

In a tweet, @_Samayyyyy, a Twitter user from Punjab, Pakistan, shared the picture along with a hidden meme message saying, “Tu smjha?" (Did you understand?). However, this troll was promptly shut down when another user clarified the situation, stating, “The girl is adopted from a drought-prone area, where both her parents died by suicide. She was rejected by many until Sunny Leone and her husband adopted her. The boys were born through surrogacy. Usama from Pakistan finds it funny that a small child, abandoned by many, found a loving home."

Another user quickly responded, saying, “God, what a terrible person you are. Having a laugh at the expense of innocent children. Have some shame!"

The girl is adopted from drought prone area, where both her parents died by suicide. She was rejected by many, until Sunny Leone and her husband adopted her. The boys are born through surrogacyUsama from Pak finds it funny that a small child abandoned by many found a loving home https://t.co/khJ0c2UrPx— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) June 18, 2023

She adopted that girl which was rejected by many couples. Not funny— RheA (@rheahhh_) June 18, 2023

God what a terrible person you are. Having a laugh at the expense of innocent children. Have some shame!— Tooba Syed (@Tooba_Sd) June 18, 2023

The comments continued to condemn the troll, urging them to delete their post and apologise. One comment read, “You still have time to delete this post and apologize. Tarnishing Pakistan’s image."

Another user pointed out the poster’s inappropriate behaviour, stating, “He does not find it funny, but he is making an even more disgusting comment on her. Shameful!"

You still have time to delete this post & apologise. Tarnishing Pakistani’s image.— Maheen Faisal (@MaheenFaisal20) June 18, 2023

He does not find it funny, but he is making an even more disgusting comment on her. Shameful!— IdlyVadaa (@IdlyVadaa) June 18, 2023

However, the story didn’t end there. Sunny’s Instagram post also attracted a few trolls, but fortunately, her online fans rallied together to stand against the negative comments.

Yet another day in the wild world of the internet, where relentless racism rears its ugly head!

For those unaware, Nisha Kaur Weber was adopted by Sunny and Daniel as their first child in 2017 from Lathur, a village in Maharashtra. A year later, Sunny announced the birth of their twin boys, through surrogacy.