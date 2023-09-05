CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Super Impressed': India Pilot Thanks Dubai Airport For Returning Her Lost Watch
'Super Impressed’: India Pilot Thanks Dubai Airport For Returning Her Lost Watch

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 14:49 IST

Delhi, India

"I’m in awe that I got my watch back with such little hassle. That’s how life is there (Dubai). It was a good reminder," the pilot shared in a post.

It is not uncommon for us to leave behind personal belongings in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives. Whether it is our keys, a wallet, or, in this remarkable story, a cherished watch, losing something valuable can be a distressing experience. But this pilot’s recent encounter at Dubai International Airport left her not only pleasantly surprised but also deeply impressed with the efficiency and integrity of the airport’s staff.

Hana Mohsin, a commercial pilot, recently took to Twitter to share her experience at the Dubai International Airport. In her post, she informs that she was operating a return flight from Dubai. During a routine security check, she removed her watch and accidentally left it there. It was only when she had left the airport that she realised her watch was missing. Despite feeling that she would not be able to find it, she contacted the ground staff in Dubai and enquired about her watch. She also penned three emails to the Dubai airport’s lost and found department.

Much to her astonishment, the staff at Dubai Airport found her watch. Hana Mohsin further informed that she had to operate on another flight to Dubai the next day. On arrival, she made her way to the lost and found office at the airport. The process there was swift and hassle-free. In a mere five minutes, the pilot had her watch, which she earlier assumed was lost forever.

Take a look:

Overwhelmed with gratitude, the pilot expressed her appreciation for the outstanding service she received at Dubai International Airport. She tweeted, “Super impressed with the lost & found department there. I’m in awe that I got my watch back with such little hassle! That’s how life is there. It was a good reminder! Growing up in the Middle East it took us a long time to remember to lock our car doors and house doors. Law and order is just brilliant! Thank you Dubai!"

This heartwarming story not only resonated with her followers but also prompted a wave of similar tales from individuals who had experienced Dubai’s exceptional standards of honesty and efficiency. One user shared an incident from a hotel stay in Dubai, where valuables were inadvertently left on a desk. To their amazement, nothing ever went missing despite the daily housekeeping routine.

Another user praised Dubai Airport for taking pride in the job, and yet another recounted a story of their first visit which had happened recently. “This is called taking pride in the job. Kudos Dubai Airport," said a user.

What are your thoughts on this story?

