Surat Shop Sells Chocolate Samosa Pav and Foodies Can't Take it Anymore

When it comes to food, we all have our preferences for what seems tasty. Unnecessary additions and peculiar twists aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, and it’s no secret that countless bizarre food trends have left us scratching our heads. However, it seems like people just can’t resist adding these unasked-for twists to our beloved dishes, causing an uproar of disgust on the internet time and time again. And now comes the latest offender: the Chocolate Samosa Pav! This seems to have ventured into the realm of culinary crimes, leaving many throwing up their hands in disbelief.

In the Instagram video shared by @the.fooodie.panda, one can find the Surat shop, called ‘Bole to Vadapav,’ showcasing a unique culinary creation. The video features the preparation of an unconventional dish where a pav is used as a base. The pav is topped with chocolate sauce, and instead of the traditional potato filling, chocolate chunks are used to fill the samosa. These samosas are then deep-fried and placed on the chocolate-loaded pav, with an additional drizzle of chocolate sauce on top. Who in this world would dare to try this outrageous combo?

As the Instagram video gained traction, a wave of reactions flooded in from IG users, expressing their heartfelt opinions, and yes, some strong distaste too. One user passionately demanded justice for the traditional samosa, exclaiming, “Justice for samosa!" Another comment reflected the shock felt by both samosa lovers and chocolate enthusiasts, as they humorously quipped, “Samosa lovers and chocolate lovers both got a heart attack."

Watch the Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Agrawal (@the.fooodie.panda)

top videos

Confusion and disbelief were also prevalent sentiments among the viewers. One user, unable to fathom the unconventional combination, simply exclaimed, “Why????," mirroring the general sentiment of disgust.

Earlier, the introduction of Biryani Samosa, a fusion dish featuring rice and chicken shreds wrapped within the familiar Indian savory pastry, caused quite a stir on Twitter. The images of this unique culinary creation sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments section, predominantly expressing disappointment and disgust with the combination.