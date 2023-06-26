Surat Woman Gets into Ugly Fight With Mother-in-Law Over Property Dispute, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A distressing incident involving a family dispute in Surat, Gujarat has caught public attention after a video surfaced on social media. The incident centers around a property disagreement, which led to a heated altercation between a woman and her mother-in-law. In the viral footage, tensions escalate as the daughter-in-law becomes physically aggressive, resorting to pushing, beating, and even biting the elderly woman. Throughout the altercation, a man, presumably the father-in-law, can be seen attempting to intervene and protect his wife, but unfortunately, his efforts were unsuccessful.

Amidst the disturbing incident, a young girl, estimated to be around seven to eight years old, quietly observes the unsettling scene as it unfolds. Perhaps overwhelmed by the aggressive and ‘animalistic’ behaviour exhibited by the women, the child slowly withdraws from the background, possibly driven by fear and a desire to distance herself from the situation. Notably, a man is also seen sitting comfortably on a sofa in the background, seemingly unaffected or uninvolved in the altercation.

The alarming nature of the video becomes even more apparent as bite marks are visible on the elderly woman’s face, underscoring the seriousness and brutality of the attack.

Also Read: Bengaluru Sale Takes Dramatic Turn As Women Pull Hair and Hit Each Other Over Saree

The video was initially shared by Twitter user @DeepikaBhardwaj, who expressed her concerns by writing, “Daughter-In-Law beats up and bites old mother-in-law in a fight over property. Take action against her @CP_SuratCity."

Watch the Viral Video:

Daughter-In-Law beats up and bites old mother-in-law in a fight over property. Take action against her @CP_SuratCity pic.twitter.com/8zr8RhDkUA— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 25, 2023

In response to the video, the comment section became filled with outrage. However, some users emphasized the importance of fact-checking before sharing such videos. One user commented, “Not fair to put a family dispute on social media, especially without knowing the merits of the case!"

Also Read: UP Women Aggressively Fight Over Garage Space, Video Surfaces on Twitter

Another user expressed, “Seems like there is more to this, putting up one-sided personal dispute is unfair."

Seems like there is more to this, putting up one sided personal dispute is unfair.— ️ (@a_bee_shake) June 25, 2023

Not fair to put a family dispute on social media specially without knowing the merits of the case!— J Jayaraj (@JayarajJ70) June 25, 2023

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 340K views and more than 1000 retweets.