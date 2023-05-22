Surgeon Fired For Taking Cleaner’s Help In Patient's Toe Amputation

A surgeon in Germany was dismissed from his services after reportedly asking a cleaner to hold a patient’s leg during a toe amputation procedure. The doctor, employed at a renowned university hospital in Mainz, Frankfurt Rhine-Main, carried out the operation in 2020. Initially planned as a routine procedure with two surgeons, this unexpected turn of events has raised serious concerns about patient safety and medical ethics.

According to the report by Germany’s public broadcaster SWR, although the incident at Mainz University Hospital did not lead to any complications, the doctor has been terminated from his duties.

The hospital’s chief executive, Norbert Pfeiffer, explained that the patient was originally scheduled to undergo a routine toe amputation with two surgeons. However, when both were urgently called to the emergency room, a third doctor stepped in despite the absence of qualified assistants.

During the procedure, the patient, who was under local anaesthesia, became restless. In a highly unusual move, the doctor called a nearby cleaner to hold the patient’s leg and assist in passing surgical instruments. The cleaner had no medical training or experience. The incident was brought to the attention of hospital management when a manager noticed the hospital staff, holding bloody gauze pads, inside the operating theatre.

According to the manager, after the surgery, the room was left in a messy state with blood-stained tables and the cleaning was done later. The manager expressed uncertainty regarding what happened to the amputated toe and whether it was disposed of properly.

Norbert Pfeiffer further stated that according to protocol, the doctor should have asked a nurse to assistant him. There were qualified colleagues available who could have provided support.

According to Pfeiffer, the doctor’s decision was completely incorrect and the consequences of that decision are unfortunate. The doctor was issued a warning and then was dismissed after a trial before the labor court.

State health officials expressed their deep regret over the incident, considering it to be highly unfortunate and highlighted that such occurrences “should not be repeated.”

As per the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (dpa), Pfeiffer said the medical negligence “never should have happened.”