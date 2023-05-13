CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » Suryakumar Yadav Smashes His Maiden IPL Century And Fans Can't Stop Sharing Memes on Twitter
1-MIN READ

Suryakumar Yadav Smashes His Maiden IPL Century And Fans Can't Stop Sharing Memes on Twitter

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 07:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Suryakumar Yadav Smashes His Maiden IPL Century. (Image: New18)

Suryakumar Yadav Smashes His Maiden IPL Century. (Image: New18)

As Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL century on Friday, many took to Twitter and shared memes.

Mumbai Indians’ sensational batter Suryakumar Yadav played one of the all-time best Indian Premier League (IPL) knocks as he smashed his maiden IPL century on Friday. He achieved this feat in the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He hit a six over square leg boundary on the final ball of the innings. Even opponent team, Gujarat Titans’ players ran towards him to congratulate him.

As SKY made history at the Wankhede stadium by smashing 11 fours and 6 sixes during his 49-ball carnage, many took to Twitter and shared memes on the same. Fans have waited for a long time for Suryakumar’s maiden century in the IPL, and they just could not keep calm and went berserk.There were many who came up with hilarious memes as well. Here, have a look for yourself:

    He has now become the third Mumbai Indians batter to register a triple-figure mark at Wankhede Stadium. The first two were Sanath Jayasuriya and Sachin Tendulkar.

    first published:May 13, 2023, 07:52 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 07:53 IST