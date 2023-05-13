Suryakumar Yadav Smashes His Maiden IPL Century And Fans Can't Stop Sharing Memes on Twitter

Mumbai Indians’ sensational batter Suryakumar Yadav played one of the all-time best Indian Premier League (IPL) knocks as he smashed his maiden IPL century on Friday. He achieved this feat in the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He hit a six over square leg boundary on the final ball of the innings. Even opponent team, Gujarat Titans’ players ran towards him to congratulate him.

One of the most incredible shots of the night by Suryakumar Yadav.pic.twitter.com/cqqdH6EMER— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2023

SuryaKumar Yadav completed his century in just 49 balls!!!Are you kidding??? pic.twitter.com/JVGuM88SkC — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 12, 2023

As SKY made history at the Wankhede stadium by smashing 11 fours and 6 sixes during his 49-ball carnage, many took to Twitter and shared memes on the same. Fans have waited for a long time for Suryakumar’s maiden century in the IPL, and they just could not keep calm and went berserk.There were many who came up with hilarious memes as well. Here, have a look for yourself:

Bowlers trying to bowl to Suryakumar Yadav pic.twitter.com/XDz2aqw96j— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2023

How does #SuryakumarYadav hit a good length ball to third man with a straight bat??????#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/ZpKyZoHVk4— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2023

Jaiswal is watching Suryakumar yadav complete his century by hitting a six on the last ball pic.twitter.com/JJ8sSeHiO8— Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) May 12, 2023

Umpire watching the ball when Suryakumar Yadav is batting pic.twitter.com/bEm3HHZxJr— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2023

Non striker and umpires when SKY comes to the crease#MIvsGT #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/MLsiNJARrP— aqqu who (@aq30__) May 12, 2023

RCB fans while watching Suryakumar Yadav batting pic.twitter.com/zgVWhlEpr9— ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) May 12, 2023

He has now become the third Mumbai Indians batter to register a triple-figure mark at Wankhede Stadium. The first two were Sanath Jayasuriya and Sachin Tendulkar.