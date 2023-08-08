Sushant Singh Rajput’s Doppelganger Or AI Generated Video? Internet Is Divided

The potential of AI should not be underestimated. While it can yield impressive outcomes, it also possesses the capacity to leave us puzzled. Ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020, numerous fan pages have continued to honour his memory and preserve his legacy. While encountering images, videos, and related content about Sushant Singh Rajput on our social media feeds is commonplace, a somewhat eerie occurrence unfolded when an person’s striking resemblance to the late actor grabbed the attention of the Instagram community.

The Instagram user named Donim Ayaan whipped up a storm on the internet after social media users noticed that he had a striking similarity with Sushant Singh Rajput. The Sushant Singh Rajput doppelganger who has been dropping plenty of reels on Instagram, harbours facial features that make it impossible to differentiate between him and the late actor. His videos have been garnering millions of views on the platform, almost making him popular on the platform. But they have also been mired in controversy. While some users turned emotional, remembering the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, others called the lookalike fake for deceiving everyone with his AI-generated look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by donim_aYAAn1513 (@donim.ayaan1513)

The internet reacted to the video in the comments sharing their opinions on some of the videos. Calling it to be an AI creation and a hoax one user criticised, “This is a fake. Use of AI, AND THE GUY HAS DONE SINCE LONG on his profile. He’s using deep-face AI. Don’t fall for this thanks.”

“All his posts are AI-generated… stop doing this. Shame on you for doing all this for a like” slammed another.

“Most dangerous use of AI tools," read a comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by donim_aYAAn1513 (@donim.ayaan1513)

Meanwhile, a section of users left positive comments. “Seriously I thought it was Sushant,” a fan said.

“God bless you. You look like SSR," read another comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by donim_aYAAn1513 (@donim.ayaan1513)

With the advancement of technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) seems to have seeped into every field, including Bollywood. Not long ago, a digital creator used AI to show how B-town celebrities would look like when they turn older. It too received mixed responses from the masses.