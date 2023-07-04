Sushmita Sen Recalls How Ms Philippines Came to Her Rescue During Ms Universe Pageant

A video which is currently going viral features actress Sushmita Sen as she recalls her Miss Universe pageant days. In the video, she can be seen talking about how Miss Philippines came to her rescue on the big day. Twitter user Mimansa Shekhar uploaded and old interview of the actress on her official handle and it has now gone viral.

In the video, the actress reveals that she lost her earrings on the main day. This is when then Miss Philippines Charlene Gonzales came into the picture and said that “You’re in my country, anything that you need, I can help you.” What happens next will make your heart melt.

Also Read: Bengaluru Man Gambled Away Rs 70 Lakh, Here’s How He Reunited With Upset Family

Here, have a look at the viral video:

Found this adorable anecdote from #SushmitaSen's Miss Universe pageant (1994) when she lost her earrings for the finale round, and how Miss Phillipines came to her rescue. The competition took place in #Phillipines that year.#CharleneGonzales pic.twitter.com/jxwQNL0S2Y— Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) July 3, 2023

“I remember another Philipino Miss Lydia De Vega who won the 100 and 200 meters gold in 1982 Asian games in New Delhi,” wrote a Twitter user. The video, since being uploaded, has garnered over 1.4K views.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sushmita will be seen in the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the upcoming project Taali. As of now, the makers have released the first motion poster and it has managed to wow her fans. Taali is directed by Ravi Jadhav and will soon be released on JioCinema.

Also Read: ‘What’s Stopping You?’: Viral Pic of Couple Kissing While Hanging on Train Gets Hilarious Replies

This first look at Sushmita Sen’s upcoming project has piqued the interest of fans. However, there is also some anxiousness to see her deliver another stunning performance as she brings Gauri Sawant’s story to life. A fand wrote, “Super excited for this masterpiece," while another said, “Waiting for this, only you could have done this. Anything that has you would be remarkable."