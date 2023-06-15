Swans In Slovakia Are Addicted To Drugs, Refuse To Leave Poppy Fields

Human addiction is a heartbreaking reality most have heard of. But a new situation has arisen in Slovakia that is leaving everyone puzzled. In a remote corner of the European country, a farming family is facing a never heard of before predicament. Dozens of swans have taken up residence in their poppy fields, reported Baltics News. These winged creatures are refusing to leave the area. The reason behind this bizarre yet stubborn behaviour? These birds have become “drug addicts." Balints Pam, a Slovak farmer with years of experience cultivating poppies, has never encountered such a bizarre situation. In February, flocks of swans came upon his fields near the town of Komarno. Since then, they have shown little desire to leave. Tragically, their presence has wreaked havoc on the upcoming harvest. This is because the swans have developed an addiction to the poppy plants.

Naturally, people are trying to understand the reason why the swans chose the poppies over their usual preference for winter rape. This is a crop they typically peck at during springtime. Pam speculates that it was not the poppies themselves that attracted the birds. It was rather the large puddles of water that formed in his fields after heavy rain. Both of them make an irresistible combination for waterfowl in search of sustenance.

He shared that there are over 200 swans in his field. With adult swans weighing around 14 kilograms, their appetites are substantial. However, their confusion led them to mistakenly feast on poppies instead of rapeseed. “Except for the seeds, the entire poppy plant is toxic. However, the swans are unaware of this and harm themselves," explained Pam, quoted Baltics News. Ingesting the poppies induces a narcotic intoxication effect, rendering the swans unable to fly. Since they are tired, confused, and apathetic, the swans also become easy targets for predators.

Consuming even a small amount of poppies can cause intoxication, but as the swans continue to overindulge, they succumb to overdose and death. Several dozen swans have already died.

Over the span of four months, this flock of birds has decimated five hectares of poppy fields. This has resulted in losses amounting to €10,000 (about Rs 8.89 lakh) for the Slovak farmer. Yet, neither insurers nor the state will provide compensation. This is because the damage inflicted by protected species is rarely covered in Slovakia.

The plight of these winged drug addicts has caught the attention of global media. Deutsche Welle reported the destruction of €10,000 worth (about Rs 8.89 lakh) of poppies by 200 swans in Slovakia. Dozens have perished, and surviving swans have been relocated far away for detoxification.