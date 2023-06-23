Sweet And Refreshing: Chinese Farmer's Perfect Pairing Of Watermelon And Muskmelon

Fruits are everyone’s favourite, we can never get over their vibrant colour and sweetness. This never-ending love for fruit made a farmer do something which is very unique for the audience and has caught the attention of many.

A farmer from Fuyang, China, has caught the attention of the internet with his remarkable creation. Known as Mr A, the 40-year-old farmer has successfully developed a new hybrid crop combining watermelon and muskmelon. The intriguing fruit features a watermelon on top and a muskmelon at the bottom, creating a visually striking fusion.

The viral pictures on the Chinese social media platform Weibo have left everyone amazed. Mr A shared that he made multiple attempts to transplant melon seeds into the watermelon, but it was only recently that he achieved success. The result is a fruit that combines the flavours of both watermelon and muskmelon, a true marvel.

During an interview, the farmer revealed that only a few fruits cultivated in his field have a perfect half-watermelon, half-muskmelon composition. The majority of them have a ratio of 10% watermelon and 90% muskmelon. Developing this unique fruit required extensive research and refinement, according to Mr A.

This news follows a similar viral story of an Indian farmer in Karnataka who successfully cultivated yellow watermelon. This variety, with its sweet flavour and yellow flesh, surprised many. The farmer claimed that the nutritional composition of the yellow watermelon was the same as the regular red ones, with the only difference being its colour. With an investment of Rs. 2 lakh and a profit of Rs. 3 lakh, he demonstrated the potential of unique fruit varieties.