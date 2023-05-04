Sweet Coronation: King Charles' Life-Size Bust Made From 17 Litres Of Chocolate

A deliciously unique sculpture of King Charles III has been created ahead of the momentous occasion of his coronation on May 6. Using more than 17 litres of melted chocolate, this life-size bust is what dreams are made of for any chocolate lover. The sculpture, weighing 23kg, was crafted by a team of chocolatiers and model makers for Mars Wrigley’s, a Slough-based confectionery firm. The chocolatey masterpiece is designed to reflect the uniform the King is expected to wear on the day of the coronation. It features intricate detailing using miniature bars of Snickers, Mars, Twix, Milky Way, Galaxy, and Bounty. The chocolate sculpture, made from 2,875 Celebrations chocolates, will soon be on display at Mars Wrigley’s headquarters in Slough, England.

It took the team of creators four weeks to craft the likeness of the future monarch. They studied hours of footage of the King to ensure an accurate representation and achieved a truly uncanny resemblance. BBC reported that Emily Owen, senior brand manager, said: “The team studied hours of footage of the King to capture his true likeness and the resemblance is uncanny."

On May 6, the world will witness the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at the historic Westminster Abbey. This venue has hosted the coronations of English monarchs since 1066, and King Charles III will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there. The ceremony will take place in St Edward’s Chair, a symbol of the continuity and tradition of the British monarchy, which has been used at every coronation since it was made in 1300 for Edward I, according to the official website of the British Royal Family.

King Charles III’s journey to the throne began at the age of three in 1952, when he became heir apparent to the British throne. He later became the longest-serving Prince of Wales in 2017 and witnessed his mother’s coronation as Sovereign, a unique honour among heirs.

In 2005, King Charles III married the Queen Consort in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall in Windsor, followed by a Service of Prayer and Dedication at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Traditionally, British monarchs have been crowned between May and September since the coronation of King George III. The earliest recorded coronation in England took place in 953 CE when Anglo-Saxon King Edgar was crowned in Bath.

