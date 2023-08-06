Swiggy Delivery Agent Supporting Blinkit Worker Is What True Friendship Means

It is that time of the year when people gear up to tie friendship bands around the wrist of their buddies. The tiny ribbons showcase affection and appreciation towards those voluntary bonds that stuck through all the thick and thin curve balls of life. Friendships can sometimes be complex but they are also unique unlike family or romantic relationships. Even though the bond lacks a formal structure, you may go months without talking or seeing friends but it’s the reunion that matters the most. Friends catch up on things where they last left off and continue to create more special memories together.

It is a bond that needs no bias or extraordinary expectations. Now, with Friendship Day 2023 fast approaching, we recently stumbled upon a wholesome video that captures the apt vibe of the season. The footage in question displays the moment when two employees decide to lend support to each other despite belonging to rival companies. In the video, a delivery man from Blinkit suffers from a tire puncture mid-journey when an employee from Swiggy rises up to offer help. The latter pushes the Blinkit employee’s bike from behind to help him reach his destination. It is likely that the two men are complete strangers but a moment of crisis got them standing together. Besides being hailed as a sheer display of kindness and humanity, the video has also given Twitter a glimpse of a budding friendship that might last long.

The viral footage has begun circulating on the social media platform at a time when people are almost nearing to celebrate friendship day. Hence, many are also hailing the footage as a great example of the beginning of a true friendship bond. “This video just before friendship day is a real vibe on the internet," wrote the Twitter user who shared the footage online. Catch a glimpse of it here:

A barrage of social media users are calling the clip “Wholesome" and “Cute." One commented, “Divided by apps. United by kharaab splendor."

Another said, “It’s a brothers’ show."

One more added, “Dosti between two humans - company same ho ya different (be it the same company or different)."

Meanwhile, a user noted, “Competition is only between the companies, not between people."

A Twitterati who agreed with the opinion added, “Very accurate on so many levels."

Within a span of one day, the clip has been viewed by more than twelve thousand users on Twitter.