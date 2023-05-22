Swiggy Sent This Little CSK Fan Everything 'Yellow' After She Went Viral For Her Heartwarming Gesture

This is IPL time in the country and the fever is only soaring higher. The fandom here knows no age or bounds. Fans travel for hours and hours to witness their favourite team create magic on the field. Remember that little CSK fan who collected all yellow items at home before every Chennai match thinking this will help them win? After the girl went viral for her heartwarming gesture, Swiggy Instamart took note of the same and decided to appreciate her gesture. They sent her a huge hamper filled with all food items with yellow packaging. “Sent this cutie some more yellow-coloured items available on our app," wrote the official handle of Swiggy Instamart as they shared an image of the young fan.

Here, have a look fro yourself:

Sent this cutie some more yellow coloured items available on our app ❤️ https://t.co/S9ZGh0Zp3e pic.twitter.com/7REDhOLZB3— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 20, 2023

It all started when a Twitter user named Bhawana shared an adorable photo of a very little CSK fan. In the image, she was seen sitting cross legged on the floor, right in front of her TV, surrounded by a collection of yellow toys. “Apparently my little niece collects all yellow items at home before every Chennai match thinking this will help them win," read the caption. The image went viral immediately and garnered tons of views and reponses online.

top videos

Apparently my little niece collects all yellow items at home before every chennai match thinking this will help them win‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/Mb0o0K7pDy— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) May 19, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, one fan took to social media to share an image of their Apple Watch as it displayed “sound levels" accompanied by a warning that paid homage to the incredible CSK fanbase. The message read, “Loud environment. Sound levels hit 90 decibels. Around 30 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss."