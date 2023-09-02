Swiggy Wishes Luck To Team India With A 'Dahi Shakkar' Post And We Are Loving It

Indians will be glued to the television screen when India and Pakistan cross swords for the biggest game of the Asia Cup today, on September 2. Whenever these Asian giants face off for a cricket match, it turns out to be an enthralling affair. Fans get ready to do anything and everything to see the Men in Blue coming out victorious. Even temples sport the colour of cricket, with people involved in superstitious activities to prey for Team India’s win. Indulging in the craze, India’s one of the leading food delivery platforms Swiggy has reshared an old post on X (previously known as Twitter).

The original Tweet dates back to October last year when India and Pakistan met in the ICC T20 World Cup. The match unquestionably brought the fans of both nations to the edge of their seats. Ultimately, a heroic knock from Virat Kohli helped the Men in Blue secure a nail-biting victory in the last-ball thriller.

Ahead of the game, Swiggy tweeted a photo of Indian captain Rohit Sharma alongside Kohli appearing on a laptop screen, with a spoon presenting “dahi shakkar” in front of the picture. This is regarded as an auspicious tradition among Indians before they embark on any important event. “Dahi shakkar for the boys before we get started,” the tweet read.

Resharing the tweet, Swiggy wrote, “Last year when India vs Pakistan happened, we posted this and India won. Posting this again for good luck.” In a subsequent quote, the company made sure to confirm, “We are not superstitious but we are just a little stitious.”

After the post surfaced on the microblogging platform, numerous Indian fans marked their presence in the comment sector. Most of them believe India will be able to replicate their last year’s performance in the Asia Cup. Several users commented, “Same result this time as well.”

A fan sarcastically asked if Swiggy is planning to offer free food following a win by Team India.

Another one commented, “Hope we will enjoy Swiggy dish after India wins.”

One user highlighted Swiggy’s love for the Indian cricket team through a hilarious meme reference.

The Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan will be hosted at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma and Co will eye to make the most out of this contest and begin their campaign on a positive note. Pakistan will also be eager to continue their winning momentum after overcoming Nepal in the tournament opener.