Swiggy's Heartwarming Gesture On Zomato’s 15th Birthday Is Extra Special

In a delightful turn of events that could rival any enemy-turned-lovers plot twist, the world of food delivery witnessed a heartwarming moment. As Zomato, the popular food delivery app, celebrated its 15th anniversary, rival app Swiggy stepped up to extend a sweet birthday wish that has taken the internet by storm. They even sent birthday cakes to the Zomato office.

In the post on Twitter, Zomato shared a picture of two cakes on its Twitter handle. One cake displayed “Happy Birthday Zomaito,” while the other had “Zomaato” scribbled with icing. “It’s been 15 years of trying our best, failing a few times, learning to always get back up, and earning your love. Thank you,” read Zomato’s caption of the post.

On the post, Swiggy shared a screen grab of an order checkout page and said, “Happy Birthday, sending something for you.”

Zomato promptly replied with gratitude, saying, “Thanks, buddy.” The exchange between the rival food delivery giants melted hearts online, capturing the attention and affection of social media users.

The comment section of Zomato’s post overflowed with appreciation for Swiggy’s heartwarming gesture. Users were quick to express their adoration, with one commenting, “Haaye nazar na lage is pyaar ko,” translating to “May this love be protected from the evil eye.”

Another user gushed, “Cutest thing I saw today,” encapsulating the sentiment of many.

In a light-hearted moment, a user playfully acknowledged the rivalry, remarking, “Kitna parivarik mahol hai,” which translates to “What a family-friendly atmosphere it is.”

The overwhelming response from people filled the comments section with collective “awws” and heartfelt appreciation for the unexpected bond between the competitors.

While Zomato and Swiggy continue to enjoy their unique camaraderie, the Indian food delivery industry faces a new challenge. A government-backed e-commerce delivery platform called the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has emerged, threatening the established duopoly. This platform allows restaurants to sell directly to consumers through buyer apps, potentially disrupting the food delivery landscape if it sustains aggressive pricing and profitability.

ONDC was launched in late 2021 under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). It provides consumer-facing firms with technology and solutions utilised by e-commerce platforms, allowing for listing, order management, and delivery. ONDC has gone live in numerous cities, allowing users to purchase meals and groceries with ease.