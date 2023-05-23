Synchronised Performance By Black Widow Dance Group Is Likely To Sweep You Off Your Feet

In this constantly evolving world, the power of social media is at the top. Individuals or groups keep on showcasing their unique skills and expressing themselves in artistic ways. One such video featuring a dance group has become immensely popular. It is so unique and so mesmerising that it will sweep you off your feet. Dance group Black Widow, in the clip, can be seen delivering an impeccable performance with perfect coordination. The video which has taken over the internet was shared on. The caption accompanying it read, “To build a home, to build something that makes you dream.” Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the group captivated thousands of viewers with their unique style to move in perfect coordination with each other. While dancing to the tunes of To Build A Home, a song by music band Cinematic Orchestra, every member of the group contributed equally to create a visual spectacle that will make you want to play it on a loop. The aerial view of the dance performance is just breathtaking.

Take a look at the viral clip here:

As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, it started garnering appreciation by users. The comment section got flooded with people’s adorable reactions. Moreover, the clip also received millions of views and likes from the audience. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “A human kaleidoscope!” Another one commented, “Oh my goodness!! What creativity is this? Outstanding!!”

“Wow this is incredible. poetic moving and a real feast for the eyes," read another comment. One wrote: “I blurred my vision and this looks so beautiful."

A user who was impressed by the dance wrote: " Watch this with your eyes sort of unfocused… whoa!" Another described it as “magical."

The all-female dance group, Black Widow, is widely popular for offering a rare form of dance that comprises controlled hand and arm movements. It is known for performing the most synchronized act with little effects that create a big impact on the viewers.

The dance group has a huge fan following on Instagram and TikTok, with over two lakh followers. Based in Italy, this incredible dance troupe has around 74.8 fans on Instagram.