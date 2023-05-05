'Taare Zameen Par': Movie Buffs List Cinema With Best Teacher-Student Relationship

A teacher-student relationship has a crucial impact on our lives. It lays the foundation for many other relationships. We learn so much from our teachers and it is very important to have the right teacher around. Few movies have managed to depict this bong beautifully. Taking to Twitter, a user named ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ elaborated on the same. She asked people a “movie that showed the best teacher-student relationship." She further mentioned that for her it is Amir Khan’s ‘Taare Zameen Par.’

“The bond between Ishaan and Nikumbh sir is beautiful beyond measure. They spoke in silence. A teacher’s journey at shaping the life of an under confident, lost student," she wrote as she published an image from the movie.

The tweet, which is now viral, has sparked discussion on Twitter. Many people listed their favourite movies depicting this bond. “Conversely, I think “Stanley ka Dabba", which showed a negative relation between student and teacher, perfectly makes sense in so many cases," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Taare Zameen Par, always. Such a beautiful movie. Every child deserves a Nikumbh Sir."

Here are a few responses:

To Sir with Love starring Sidney Poitier. pic.twitter.com/0xCc77IQC3— Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) May 4, 2023

Super examples here incl replies. Just a slightly different/fun type of teacher….Choti si baat 😀 pic.twitter.com/UVPA6CKIez— murali gandluru (@muralikrishnag) May 4, 2023

जागृति - old b/w movie… had beautiful songs too. Black, Hichki and Chalk & Duster. You have named Tare Jameen par, an exceptional movie.— Rachna (@Rachna70971141) May 4, 2023

There is also a Bengali classic called Kony starring Soumitra Chattopadhyay.— Prof Abhishek Chakraborty (@abhishekc_1983) May 4, 2023

What would your favourite pick be?

