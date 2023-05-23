CHANGE LANGUAGE
Taiwanese Actor Cooks Wife's Placenta, Eats It Together

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:47 IST

Delhi, India

Benjamin Wong's wife Cindy gave birth to a baby girl recently.

Benjamin Wong's wife Cindy gave birth to a baby girl recently.

Taiwanese actor Benjamin Wong shared the complete video of cooking the placenta.

40-year-old Taiwanese actor Benjamin Wong shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen with his wife Cindy, a pilates instructor. She gave birth to a baby girl recently. As per reports, they together cooked the placenta and ate it. The actor shared the complete video of cooking the placenta and captioned it, “Giving birth is tough on the mum. I heard that consuming the placenta is the best way to nourish one’s body." First, he cleaned it and after washing it well, Wong cut the placenta into small pieces and boiled it. Once the placenta was boiled, he fried it well with onions and ginger. Later, the couple was seen eating it in a bowl.

As soon as the video was uploaded on Instagram, some people called it disgusting and a few others also supported Wong and Cindy.

A user wrote, “This is so interesting! And why can’t people just respect others’ decisions and culture? If you don’t like it or don’t agree with it, that’s fine. Just don’t watch it, don’t need to leave negative comments."

    Another one wrote, “Very interesting. Thanks for sharing. I heard some people make powder and capsules out of it. Ignore the haters and uneducated trolls in the comment section. Keep doing what you think is right."

    As shocking as it may sound, the placenta is eaten in many countries. It is eaten in many ways after the birth of a child, at times raw and other times, as smoothies. According to old beliefs, the placenta helps in fighing weakness.

