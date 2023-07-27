Taiwanese Woman Reveals How Her Mother ‘Wiped Out’ Her 12-year Savings

A Taiwanese woman, who used to give almost her entire salary to her mother for the past 12 years, was in absolute shock to see that her hard-earned savings were wiped out. As per reports, the woman believed that she saved up to NT$2.66 million which is approximately Rs 68 lakh. But when she checked her account, she was baffled to see only NT$50,000, ie a little more than Rs 1 lakh.

The incident was shared by the woman on Facebook in a forum named Anonymous 2 Community. She revealed that she had handed over nearly all her salary (NT$24,000, ie, 63k approx) to her mother ever since she graduated. She used to keep just NT$4,500 (ie, Rs 11k) for her monthly living and household expenses. She went on to explain that her mother convinced her to keep the money to herself and told her that if she lets her mother manage the finances now, she would be thankful to her in the future.

It’s quite common for children to hand over their money to their parents when they begin earning. The woman, hence, placed her faith in her mother and was assured that whenever she needs extra money, she could always ask her mother to give her money. But she recalled an incident from the past when she wanted to perm her hair, but the mother refused to give her the money and instead scolded her.

After 12 years, she estimated that she had accumulated roughly Rs 68 lakh. But, when she received her bankbook from her mother, she was shocked to know that her mother had used up her savings and only Rs 1 lakh (approx) remained in her account.

Even after knowing the truth, she did not question her mother about the mishandling of funds. She revealed that she was disappointed by this act of her mother and said that parents often believe that children earn money for them. The woman shared that she now handles the money by herself as she has mortgages, loans and children and does not let her mother know about her income.