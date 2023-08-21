Tamil Nadu Resident Books Ticket At Lightning Speed, Leaves Internet Shocked

Navigating the long queues at railway stations to secure a ticket is a familiar scene to most. Often, we picture the counters being manned by staff, orchestrating the ticketing process. A recent incident, reminiscent of this scenario, came to light when an elderly staff member took charge at an automated ticket counter, offering a helping hand to eager commuters.

Captured in a video that has since gone viral, an individual displayed an uncanny knack for swiftly booking metro tickets. The sight left onlookers astonished, as the customary perception of enduring lengthy waits to secure metro tickets was upended. However, what this video brilliantly underscores is that the pace of ticket issuance is firmly hinged on the lightning-fast movements of fingertips.

The viral video showcases a middle-aged man who is seen helping people operate an Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) with astounding speed. His fingers moved quickly on the touchpad, and he booked a ticket in mere three seconds.

Following this, he quickly gives the ticket to the traveller. Without any delay, he politely calls the next person. This impressive demonstration of skill didn’t go unnoticed—it captured the admiration of an onlooker who felt compelled to capture and share the moment. Since being posted, the video has garnered a lot of views from the audience and is making a huge noise on social media.

An Instagram user named ‘anbukowsi123’ posted the video. The caption of the video reads, “Tamil Nadu’s fastest train booking counter”. So far, the video has accumulated more than 2 lakh likes. Thousands of people have shared the video.

In the viral video, the man is seen wearing a white-blue shirt and grey pants. He is booking the ticket for the passengers at a remarkable speed.

Originally posted on June 29, 2022, by a Twitter user @MumbaiRailUsers, the video had previously gained widespread attention. The tweet is still Pinned on his account The caption of the video reads, “Somewhere in Indian Railways this guy is so fast giving tickets to 3 passengers in 15 seconds”.