Tamil Nadu Teenager Takes Bath on His Bike at Traffic Signal, Bizarre Video Captures Act

A youth and his friend were travelling near the signal of the Erode district superintendent of Police office. One jumped off the bike and started filming the other while the other prepared to take a bath on the road as they abruptly halted the car behind them. With a bathing mug in his hand, the man sat on his two-wheeler began to pour water on his head. Needless to say, the passersby were left in disbelief.

The traffic police who were already on the signal saw these teenagers’ unusual behaviour and rushed to them. The cops caught the pair, and when asked about their bizarre on-road antics, the man identified himself as Faroo and said that he was from the Tamil Nadu village of Vellodi in the Erode district. “I did like this in order to win the bet and to generate a buzz on social media to obtain likes and shares. I didn’t mean to cause traffic jams or bother the general population," the teen said.

Here is the video:

“I just did it for the money and the social media likes. He was then arrested on suspicion of failing to wear a helmet, causing a scene, and upsetting the peace."

He was also slapped a fine of Rs 3500, and the police department cautioned the teenager not to engage in such mindless activity. If anyone disobeys these warnings, they will be charged.

In an unrelated incident, a desi man was spotted giving a bike ride to a Barbie doll. Yes, you heard that right! This peculiar sight has left social media users scratching their heads and searching for humuorous explanations.

A Twitter user named Kabir Taneja recently shared a photo of a man on a bike with a small Barbie doll attached to the back of the pillion seat by a black string. The photo sparked amusement among social media users, who were left wondering about the reason behind this bizarre scene. Taneja shared the photo with the caption, “One really sees some very random stuff on Delhi’s roads…”. Some speculated whether the rider was aware of the Barbie doll on his pillion seat, while others wondered if he was simply trying to do something out of the box.