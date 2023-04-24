Tamil Nadu’s Guide To Turning ‘Waste To Wealth’ Is Impressive

Due to the rapid advancement of technology, more and more electronic devices are discarded, due to which E-waste has become a major environmental concern in recent years. The improper disposal of e-waste can lead to serious health hazards, pollution and the loss of valuable resources. However, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has taken a praiseworthy step by licensing 4 e-waste processing facilities and 38 waste dismantlers in the state.

The video shared by IAS Supriya Sahu from the e-waste management plant in Tamil Nadu highlights the tremendous potential for India to move towards a ‘circular economy’ and turn waste into wealth.

For those unaware, in a circular economy, the focus is on reusing products rather than throwing them away and extracting new resources. This means that waste, including clothes, scrap metal and outdated electronics, is either returned to the economy or used more efficiently, as per UNCTAD.

In her social media, IAS Supriya Sahu shared that facilities in Tamil Nadu recover copper, silver and gold from discarded keyboards, desktops, mouse, compressors and other electronic devices, transforming waste into wealth. They also recover plastic from discarded washing machines, fridges, air conditioners and wires.

In these e-waste processing facilities, compressors are cut open and copper is recovered while “iron is used in iron smelter plants.” This demonstrates the huge potential in India to move from ‘waste to wealth,’ using innovative solutions for waste management. Tamil Nadu is leading the way in implementing circular economy solutions by recycling valuable resources and reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

The initiative taken by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board should be an inspiration for other states and countries around the world. Such e-waste processing facilities are playing a crucial role in the proper management of electronic waste. This approach not only helps to reduce the burden on landfills but also promotes the circular economy by converting waste into valuable resources.

