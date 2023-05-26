Tanzanian Man Snaps Penis In 3 Places; Recovers In 6 Months

In a harrowing incident, a Tanzanian man fractured his penis in three places following a terrifying sexual encounter. Despite the severity of the injuries, the individual has recovered remarkably in six months, owing to the swift intervention of medical professionals. The International Journal of Surgery Case Reports documented the facts about the incident and the man’s recovery, allowing medical professionals to throw light on the patient’s remarkable recovery process. The unfortunate incident happened when the man’s penis “slipped out” during sex and hit with the woman’s perineal area while he was trying to re-insert it, leaving him in excruciating pain, followed by penile swelling and urethral bleeding.

The patient came to a neighbouring health facility with a swollen penis, seeking quick medical assistance. He was immediately sent to Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre after the initial assessment, where a group of urologists, under the direction of Dr Bartholomeo Nicholaus Ngowi, evaluated the extent of the injury.

A number of distressing injuries were discovered during medical inspections. The man’s penis had a distorted alignment, significant swelling and a build-up of blood. The two spongy tubes within the penis —the corpora cavernosa—were shown by ultrasound imaging to have a damaged blood artery. A tear that crossed the tunica albuginea (mid-penile), corpora cavernosa and corpus spongiosum, covering the erectile tissue and partially damaging the urethra, was also discovered by MRI scan.

The patient was quickly taken into the operating room, where the surgery process was carried out. The fractured areas of the corpora cavernosa, urethra and corpus spongiosum were expertly repaired by the urologists, treating the triple fracture. The skin surrounding the penis was removed in order to deglove it, which facilitated the surgery. Surprisingly, the procedure was deemed successful, and three days later, the patient was released from the hospital.

The patient had a follow-up appointment six months after the accident and reported a remarkable recovery. He expressed appreciation for his penis’ recovered functioning, which allowed him to resume is sexual life with no pain.

Medical practitioners, citing an example of this case, have advised against participating in sexual activities that might increase the chance of penile fractures.