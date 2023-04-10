Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Break Up? It's Pouring Memes and Tears on Twitter

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after six years together. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple parted ways amicably and that it was not a ‘dramatic’ breakup- just a case of the relationship having run its course. They also told the outlet that this was the reason as to why Alwyn hadn’t attended any of the shows in Swift’s ongoing Eras tour. A source close to the singer told CNN that the couple had simply grown apart and plan to remain friends.

It’s heartbreak weather on Twitter, with many still in denial over the news. It’s widely believed that the entirety of Taylor’s Lover album was written about Alwyn. Since it’s Twitter we’re talking about, the coping mechanism of course has taken the form of memes.

me when I opened twitter and got greeted by Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up posts… pic.twitter.com/YXIqzAEHjo— rach₊˚ˑ༄. (@rachegrayy) April 9, 2023

me: why y'all treating celebrities' relationship like you're a part of it lmaaao weird*Taylor swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly break up* Me: pic.twitter.com/wquimKehup — advogada do sntv (@ifthiswasamcvie) April 8, 2023

me coming home at 2am drunk, tired and trying not to throw up and opening this app just to see taylor swift and joe alwyn broke up smacking me in the face pic.twitter.com/n9OZAgxtIm— Rachael (@markruffaloTD) April 9, 2023

Everyone right now: pic.twitter.com/roWvNam0Ny— Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) April 9, 2023

“Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up… it happened weeks ago… it was amicable. The relationship had just like—run its course” pic.twitter.com/oYDTWimWhE— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 9, 2023

First Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal and now Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, this is TOO MUCH pic.twitter.com/3CRRxylvG6— Aoife (@aoifedevirgo) April 8, 2023

WHAT THE FUCK DOES ET KNOW ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT AND JOE ALWYN??? HES AN EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL pic.twitter.com/yOEvbbDvdV— joanna is not okay rn (@tradersjos) April 8, 2023

Screaming into the void. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn cannot split up like thispic.twitter.com/JEKwlQUbo0— s (Taylor's Version) (@illicitbitch) April 9, 2023

Pete Davidson after hearing that Taylor Swift is now single. pic.twitter.com/JholuZBgH7— Steven Tonthat (@Steventonthat) April 9, 2023

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating in 2016. It would appear that the Lavender Haze has now lifted.

Read all the Latest News here