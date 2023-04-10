CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Taylor Swift BreakupRinku SinghNagpur Viral VideoBizarre Food VideosJacinda Ardern
Home » Viral » Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Break Up? It's Pouring Memes and Tears on Twitter
2-MIN READ

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Break Up? It's Pouring Memes and Tears on Twitter

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 08:24 IST

International

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up. Fans cope with memes. (Photos: Reuters)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up. Fans cope with memes. (Photos: Reuters)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up but Swifties are not willing to exit the Lover era. They have been coping with memes.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after six years together. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple parted ways amicably and that it was not a ‘dramatic’ breakup- just a case of the relationship having run its course. They also told the outlet that this was the reason as to why Alwyn hadn’t attended any of the shows in Swift’s ongoing Eras tour. A source close to the singer told CNN that the couple had simply grown apart and plan to remain friends.

It’s heartbreak weather on Twitter, with many still in denial over the news. It’s widely believed that the entirety of Taylor’s Lover album was written about Alwyn. Since it’s Twitter we’re talking about, the coping mechanism of course has taken the form of memes.

RELATED STORIES

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating in 2016. It would appear that the Lavender Haze has now lifted.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. memes
  2. Taylor Swift
first published:April 10, 2023, 07:57 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 08:24 IST