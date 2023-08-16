Taylor Swift's Music Inspires New Literature Course At Belgium University

Taylor Swift is a true pop icon. Her songs including Blank Space, Anti-Hero, and Wildest Dreams among others have etched a place in the hearts of many youngsters. Besides Taylor’s ability to compose a gripping composition, it’s her choice of lyrics that are truly commendable. Following the singer-songwriter’s incredible success in the field of music, Belgium’s Ghent University has introduced a fresh course devoted to the literary significance of Taylor Swift’s discography. This news has given swifties yet another reason to rejoice for their favourite artist.

Ghent University is ready to establish a unique literature course titled “Literature: Taylor’s Version”, which is a tribute to Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album titles. The course is due to launch this September under the direction of renowned assistant professor Elly McCausland.

Elly McCausland, known for her blog Swifterature, which analyses Taylor Swift’s ideas, and linguistic intricacies by drawing comparisons with literary stalwarts such as William Shakespeare, Sylvia Plath, and Charles Dickens applies her knowledge to an academic examination.

Elly McCausland holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Oxford University, as well as a PhD from the University of York. According to CNN, Swift’s music had been fermenting in McCausland’s thoughts for some time as according to her the subject deserves a detailed investigation.

“Highly prolific and autobiographical in her songwriting, Swift makes frequent allusions to canonical literary texts in her music,” the course syllabus explains as reported by CNN. As for the registration, it “is open to all, including those who do not consider themselves fans of Taylor Swift (or may never have encountered her music),” the syllabus adds.

Reports further state that the aim of this course is to critically visualise Taylor Swift as a writer and an artist, apart from just a singer, as well as to use Swift’s fame as a “gateway” into a wide variety of literary works that may have influenced Taylor’s lyrically brilliant songs.

Reportedly, students will undergo a complex examination process. This comprises a “reflection report,” which could even take the shape of a song, and a 4,000-word essay evaluating the value of a selected piece from the course within the larger literary canon.

Furthermore, Elly McCausland’s syllabus gives a friendly invitation to anyone, including those who may have never heard of Taylor Swift’s music before. The crux of the course is in its ability to peel back the various layers of the pop singer’s artistry, using her music as an entry point into a tapestry of books that could have impacted her creative, musical journey.

In addition, New York University, Stanford University, Rice University, Arizona State University, and Berklee College of Music have all established courses that explore Taylor Swift’s lyrical progression – especially her impact on gender studies, feminism, and even American nationalism.