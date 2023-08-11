Teacher, Dancer: Woman’s Tweet on Dream Career As Kid Will Remind You of Your Childhood Ambitions

What did you want to be while you were growing up? A doctor, teacher, dancer? All of us have childhood ambitions. However, as we grow and life hits us, not everyone is able to fulfill that dream. And for those who are able to do so, they are just lucky. Now, a Twitter user took to the micro blogging site and asked people the same question. User named ‘apparitionnow’ shared, “what was your dream career as a kid and what did you end up majoring in? I wanted to be a doctor growing up and I’ve a degree in economics now lol.”

Also Read: Bengaluru Rapido Driver Turns Up on Royal Enfield, But That’s Not All. Here’s Who He is

what was your dream career as a kid and what did you end up majoring in? i wanted to be a doctor growing up and I've a degree in economics now lol— ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) August 10, 2023

The tweet, which has now gone viral, has reminded people of their childhood dreams. “Wanted to be a scientist (because 12th tak school mein humanities hi nahi tha), have a Master’s in History now,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I wanted to be a Cricketer in my childhood but being from a lower middle class and not having a certain future in cricket decided to drop the thought of cricket and now I will be a Chartered Accountant.”

Many people can be seen sharing their stories and personal experiences. Here are a few responses:

Nowhere close - wanted to become an air hostess, a dancer and then a sports journalist. Ended up doing Sociology. https://t.co/GqywD8cuAT— Rituparna Patgiri (@Rituparna37) August 10, 2023

I genuinely don’t know? Like when I was a kid I said I wanted to be shah rukh khan (admirable and respectable goal imo) but I never really had a ‘dream career’ except ‘I want to keep writing in whatever I do but I don’t want to be a PROFESSIONAL writer’ lol. https://t.co/W98SoSpAgF— harnidh (@chiaseedpuddin) August 11, 2023

I wanted to be an architect and a writer as a kid. I work in HR now and have a degree in industrial psych I did decide I wanted to do psych in 9th grade but then it was forensic/criminal psychology. Realised it wasn't feasible in this country so I switched https://t.co/FZZhilOUcw — Depression Barbie ️‍ (@ThisisLLN) August 10, 2023

Wanted to be an Air Force pilot, tried the exam 3 times after I started my PhD, didn't clear 🙁 Life went a different way, but having fun now. Maybe in the next life, I'll be a pilot! ️ https://t.co/tzrWPbJJsv— Sumanth (@sumanthd17) August 11, 2023

Cricketer. Currently doing MBBS. No regrets but I used to think what if I wasn't good academically. Maybe I could've pursued cricket. https://t.co/P8ndQhM3ff — Rishu (@RishuRolex) August 10, 2023

Also Read: Gulab Jamun Dosa Served With Ice Cream Is The New Bizarre Food Combo Irking Foodies

What was your childhood ambition?