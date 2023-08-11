CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Teacher, Dancer: Woman’s Tweet on Dream Career As Kid Will Remind You of Your Childhood Ambitions
2-MIN READ

Teacher, Dancer: Woman’s Tweet on Dream Career As Kid Will Remind You of Your Childhood Ambitions

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 11:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Woman’s Tweet on Dream Career As Kid Will Remind You of Your Childhood Ambitions. (Image: News18)

Woman’s Tweet on Dream Career As Kid Will Remind You of Your Childhood Ambitions. (Image: News18)

Twitter user asks people what did they want to be while growing up and the answers will leave you nostalgic.

What did you want to be while you were growing up? A doctor, teacher, dancer? All of us have childhood ambitions. However, as we grow and life hits us, not everyone is able to fulfill that dream. And for those who are able to do so, they are just lucky. Now, a Twitter user took to the micro blogging site and asked people the same question. User named ‘apparitionnow’ shared, “what was your dream career as a kid and what did you end up majoring in? I wanted to be a doctor growing up and I’ve a degree in economics now lol.”

Also Read: Bengaluru Rapido Driver Turns Up on Royal Enfield, But That’s Not All. Here’s Who He is

The tweet, which has now gone viral, has reminded people of their childhood dreams. “Wanted to be a scientist (because 12th tak school mein humanities hi nahi tha), have a Master’s in History now,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I wanted to be a Cricketer in my childhood but being from a lower middle class and not having a certain future in cricket decided to drop the thought of cricket and now I will be a Chartered Accountant.”

Many people can be seen sharing their stories and personal experiences. Here are a few responses:

Also Read: Gulab Jamun Dosa Served With Ice Cream Is The New Bizarre Food Combo Irking Foodies

What was your childhood ambition?

Tags:
  1. TV Trending
first published:August 11, 2023, 11:00 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 11:00 IST