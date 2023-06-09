Teacher Surprised By Thank You Note From Student After 20 Years

Even a small piece of advice makes a massive difference and when it comes from teachers it can change the life of students. Something similar happened with this person who tracked their teacher almost two decades later just to appreciate him for the great feedback. It was just a simple suggestion made during a parent’s meeting that ended up allowing the student to turn their life around in a positive manner. All the teacher did was present the person with the right advice at the right time.

In the thank you note, the former student explained, “About 20 years ago you told me at a parent’s evening I should do something in science as I clearly love it. Graduated marine biology and just got a job offer today for a microbiologist technologist at GSK.” The teacher was the first person to recognize, guide, and push the person to explore the field they were interested in. “You are the first person to find out as you’re the first person I thought of weirdly. It’s really stuck with me all those years and I’d just like to say thank you, you were right. Have a good day mate,” the note concluded.

Reading the message was an emotional moment for Mark Dent, Executive Headteacher of Cambrai Primary School, who then shared the story online on Twitter. “Today I was tracked down by an ex-pupil and received this message. The moment I read this, I burst with pride and emotion. This is what we do it for, fellow teachers,” said Mark Dent.

The story prompted many social media users with similar experiences to come forward and show appreciation for their teachers. A user commented, “This is amazing. I often think of my English teacher and the things she helped me with, she has no idea. So happy you were able to be tracked down!”

Another said, “Teachers are the heroes. Society should value them more.”

One more wrote, “This made me tear up! That’s absolutely amazing. And the fact they reached out to you as well, you must have had such an impact for them to remember all this time!”

More than nine lakh users have viewed the wholesome story on Twitter. A section of the internet is just glad that the student was able to track their teacher after so long.