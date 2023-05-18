Team Lioness Hunts Wildebeest In The Middle Of A Safari In This Crazy Viral Video

Terrifying visuals of lionesses hunting a wildebeest in Tanzania’s Serengeti Park have sent a tremor down the spines of Twitter users. The incident occurred when multiple safari vehicles carrying tourists were present in the vicinity of the predator. The wildebeest was seen lurking around one of the cars when a hungry lioness enters the scene. All the safari vehicles, that became witnesses to the hunting incident, immediately came to a complete standstill. As the lioness’ approach drew closer, the wildebeest conveyed retaliation using its horn.

From the dirt road, the fight moved on to dry grassland, where the wildebeest refused to give up. The tussle went on for quite some time before another lioness appeared to move in for the kill. In the end, the prey was completely subdued and dragged by the hungry predators. “Lion hunting wildebeest in Serengeti Park Tanzania,” reads the caption of the tweet. Take a look at it here:

Lion hunting wildebeest in Serengeti Park Tanzania pic.twitter.com/Fpyv3bfhIx— Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 15, 2023

The video has been generating sharp reactions online. Many objected to the safari vehicles’ presence during the incident, while a few people also highlighted how one of the drivers made the mistake of moving the car at one point in the video. One user commented, “Tourism is soon becoming human encroachment on wildlife - notice how the lioness stumbles on the vehicle during the attack plus excessive human presence. It is wrong - tourism should be regulated.”

Tourism is soon becoming human encroachment on wildlife - notice how the lion stumbles on the vehicle during the attack plus excessive human presence. It is wrong - tourism should be regulated— T D Kirwa (@tdkirwa) May 16, 2023

Another wrote, “Even though I know this is the natural food chain and just how things go, this is not the side of nature I’d want a front seat to.”

Even though I know this is the natural food chain and just how things go, this is not the side of nature I’d want a front seat to— The Great Gripper (@GetManii) May 16, 2023

One more asked, “Would the animal be better off without all the vehicles there?”

Would the animal be better off without all them vehicles there ??— grafton 43🇧🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 l.f.c. (@Leongaskell2) May 15, 2023

A section of the internet, who believed the wildebeest came closer to the safari vehicle asking for help and to take cover, were not happy about the recording of the incident. “Animal came to the human for the cover. Humans were busy filming his last moments,” a comment read.

Animal came to the human for the cover. Human were busy filming his last moments.— Osh (@Jnm78425496) May 16, 2023

Meanwhile, a few slammed those who were furious about humans not helping the wildebeest, “Sorry to break to y’all crying in the comment section, you can’t interfere or cheat nature. Let me see how you going to rescue the wildebeest from two lionesses and not become the prey yourself.”

top videos

Sorry to break to y’all crying in the CS , you can’t interfere or cheat nature…let me see how you gon rescue the wildebeest from two lioness and not become the prey yourself— BIG_DAWG (@NotNoturiousBIG) May 16, 2023

The video has staked up over 7 lakh views so far.