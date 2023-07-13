Technology Coming Soon to Bikes Could Reduce the Risk of Collision With Motorists

German bike manufacturer Canyon plans to integrate V2X technology into some of its high-end models by the end of 2026, in order to reduce the risk of accidents and collisions with other road users. Canyon is the first bicycle manufacturer to make this kind of announcement, although it will be several years before riders can enjoy the benefits.

V2X technology enables vehicles to communicate with each other and give advance warning of potentially dangerous situations. This means that a car or truck whose trajectory crosses that of a bicycle will be able to communicate this warning to the cyclist, provided that all these vehicles are equipped with the same technology.

Such situations can occur very frequently, when a car leaves its lane without warning or cuts across a cycle lane just as it is about to turn, for example, or when a cyclist finds themselves in a driver’s blind spot momentarily. In addition to alerting the motorist or cyclist, the technology will, in the future, be able to automatically reduce a car’s speed or prevent a door from opening if a bicycle is passing by.

Today, almost a million cars on the road in Europe are equipped with V2X technology, a figure that will continue to rise in the years to come. The more vehicles of all kinds that have V2X, the more they will be able to communicate and interact with each other, for the safety of all road users. Canyon has partnered with the Israeli start-up Autotalks to use its technology on upcoming bike models.

A new communication protocol, C-V2X, should boost the possibilities of communication between vehicles, using the 5G network. It should also enable interaction with traffic signals to smooth the flow of traffic, as well as notifications for when a parking space becomes available nearby. The success of this technology will also be decisive in the development of tomorrow’s fully autonomous vehicles.