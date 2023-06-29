Teen's Ovarian Cancer Goes Undetected As Doctors Mistakenly Diagnose Pregnancy

A teenager from the UK was misdiagnosed as “heavily pregnant” when in reality she suffered from stage four ovarian cancer. Identified to be Halle Pollard, the girl was only 15 when she began experiencing agonizing back aches in January 2019. She visited her general doctor almost four times but was reportedly told she had sciatica or a UTI. Her deteriorating health led to another round of checkups, wherein a pregnancy test came back positive, leaving her utterly perplexed.

According to Metro UK, the doctors didn’t believe her when Halle protested she can’t be pregnant. Eventually, it was an ultrasound report that revealed the truth about her constant fatigue, weight loss, and back pain. During the interaction, the youngster recalled her “horrendous” journey explaining her condition rendered her unable to go to the toilet. She reportedly had constant headaches and the unbearable backache made it difficult for her to sit, lie down, and walk.

When her pregnancy tests came back positive, Halle was completely shocked. “I knew I wasn’t pregnant. I was only 15, and I knew it was impossible,” she said. The doctor assumed the teenager was either lying or in a state of denial. But it was her mother who had faith in her and encouraged more scans to be done to find the root cause of her daughter’s problem. The ultrasound tests proved she wasn’t pregnant but the difficult journey was just about to begin for the family.

They were informed of the teenager’s stage four ovarian cancer which had already spread to her lungs. “It was stage four and had spread to my lungs. I had 42 tumours in my lungs and a 13 cm by 20 cm tumour on my ovary,” said Halle. To this day, the news of cancer hasn’t completely sunk in for the teenager.

Reportedly, the 15-year-old had her left ovary removed which was followed by four rounds of chemotherapy. It took almost nine months for her treatment to come to an end. Halle Pollard was in and out of the hospital from January to September 2019. She feels grateful to have a family who stayed by her throughout the treatment process. “Luckily, I have a loving family that supported me the whole way. Without them, I’d be lost,” she continued.

It’s reportedly been four years since Hallye Pollard is in remission.