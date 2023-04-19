Telangana Baby Born With 12 Fingers and 12 Toes in Rare Occurrence Shocks Locals

Karimnagar: A rare incident occurred on Sunday at the Korutla government hospital in Telangana where a baby boy was born with 24 fingers, six on each hand and leg.

Going into the details, the parents, Sungarapu Sagar and Ravali, residents of Yergatla village in Kammaripally mandal of Nizamabad district, got married two years ago. Ravali was taken to Metpally Government Hospital after experiencing labour pains, but due to a lack of available doctors, she was transferred to Korutla Government Hospital, where she gave birth to the baby boy through normal delivery.

However, the newborn surprised everyone with six fingers each on his two hands and six toes on each of his legs. This occurrence is rare in recent times and has drawn attention from medical professionals and the public alike. The parents have not yet commented on any plans for treatment or surgery for the baby’s condition.

The delivery of this baby boy with an unusual condition stunned doctors at the Korutla government hospital. Instead of the usual 20 fingers and toes, this newborn has 24 fingers, with six on each hand and foot. The doctors stated that it is an extremely rare occurrence in medical history. However, they also confirmed that the baby boy is in good health and has a good weight. The newborn’s parents, Sagar and Ravali, are overjoyed and consider their son a God-given gift. Ravali expressed her happiness, saying that she will raise him like a prince. The news of this extraordinary birth spread rapidly, and many people have been flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the wonder child.

While having extra fingers is a rare condition, it is not unheard of. The condition is called polydactyly, and it occurs when a person has extra fingers or toes. In most cases, the extra digits are non-functional and are surgically removed. However, it’s unclear if the family of this baby boy born with 24 fingers in Telangana will opt for surgical intervention for their child.

Read all the Latest News here