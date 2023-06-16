Telangana Couple Rides Royal Enfield, Reaches Wedding Reception in Style

A newlywed couple from Telangana added a unique touch to their Hindu wedding ceremony by driving their Royal Enfield Bullets separately to the reception location. This extraordinary event took place in Palwancha town, situated in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and quickly gained popularity on social media through a viral video. Raviteja, the son of Pandela Ramakrishna Rao and Prameela, residents of Palwancha town, tied the knot with Dr. Sindhu from Laknavaram, Andhra Pradesh, on June 7. The couple’s grand marriage reception was held in Palwancha town, where they adorned two Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles with beautifully arranged flowers, establishing a fresh and captivating tradition for future wedding celebrations.

In a remarkable display, Raviteja kick-started one bike, while Dr. Sindhu revved up the other, embarking on a ‘Rowdy’ procession. Surrounded by their loved ones, well-wishers, and invited guests at the reception, they rode the bikes in a stylish and cool manner, while being showered with a cascade of flower petals. Together, they traversed the town’s bustling thoroughfares, captivating onlookers with their arrival at the reception venue. The sight of the couple astride their bikes left the spectators astounded and filled the air with excitement.

Here is the video:

The incident quickly became the talk of not just Palwancha town, but the entire Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The viral video of the couple’s remarkable journey further intensified their fame as it circulated widely on social media, accumulating likes, comments, and shares from users. Raviteja, the groom, shared his thoughtful plan behind the gesture, stating, “Typically, newlywed husbands present gifts like sarees, items they like, or pets. However, I wanted to surprise my better half by giving her the option to ride the bike alone to the reception venue. It turned out to be a tremendous success and became a memorable moment in both our lives. When she arrived at the event, she was delighted with the concept."

