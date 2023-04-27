Telangana Man Converts His Old Bicycle into Electric Bike in Impressive Rs 16K Transformation

True to the famous phrase, necessity is the mother of invention. A small trader, on his own, converted his old bicycle to an electric bike by fixing a battery to his vehicle. He did so knowing that the cost of a brand-new electric bicycle would not be easy on his wallet.

Pappa Chandra, a small merchant who hails from the Telangana region’s Siddipet district’s Habsipur village in the Dubbak mandal. He takes care of his family’s needs by operating a modest food store in the community. But when the costs of running the business became unbearable, Chandra began selling potato chip pockets to nearby communities to earn a little more. However, Pappa Chandra was faced with one issue. To sell the chips, Chandra had to ride his old bicycle through the villages, using more of his energy and time to get to the customers. He intended to purchase a bike, but his financial situation prevented him from doing so.

One fine morning, he had the notion to turn his bicycle into an electric one that works on batteries instead of human power. He swung into action as soon as the thought crossed his head. He brought a headlight, a motor, a battery, a music system, and a speed control system. He attached the cycle’s hose to the engine and batteries.

He set up the racing and speed control system on the breaks. To make riding hasslefree at night, the trader attached a sound system to the handle and then added a headlight.

When News18.com contacted, Chandra informed us that he spent Rs 16,000 to convert his bicycle to an electric bicycle and in doing so, he business is back on track. The locals noticed his efforts and praised him for making timely decision that has helped him go about his routine life without breaking a sweat.

In an unrelated incident, an engineer-cum-YouTuber, famous for his strange but effective inventions, built a bike with the rear wheel split in half yet it works normally. Sergii Gordieiev created a bicycle with a broken second wheel that nonetheless functions well.

“This is what everyday math looks like: 0.5+0.5=1, therefore bike math should work too," he wrote in the video description. In fact, the bicycle rides easily through the streets and even descends stairs without colliding. In the little video, the engineer demonstrates the full creation process. The most intriguing feature is that the rear tire’s tyre halves are composed of hoses rather than air, which makes them airless.

