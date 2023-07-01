Telangana Veterinary Hospital Treats Injured Snake in Rare Occurrence, Here's What Happened

We are familiar with veterinary hospitals providing medical care to seriously injured cows, oxen, dogs, and other domestic animals. Recently, due to the increasing demand for treating pets, several private veterinary hospitals have emerged. However, in what seems to be a groundbreaking occurrence, the staff at Telangana’s Karimnagar Veterinary Hospital attended to a severely injured snake. Yes, you read that right!

According to Pawan, one of the organisers at Sri Lakshmi Pasu Samrakshana Saala (Sri Lakshmi Animal Protection Organisation), they received a phone call regarding an injured snake that had collapsed in the Kaman area of the town. The snake had entered into a store located in the Tower Circle neighbourhood, and the local residents viciously attacked it in an attempt to kill it.

As a result, the snake sustained significant injuries. After enduring severe injuries at two different locations on its body, the snake managed to escape the scene and eventually laid down in the Kaman area.

After receiving information from the shop owner, Pawan arrived at the scene and carefully handled the snake before placing it in a bag. He then transported the snake to the veterinary clinic, where it underwent surgery and received treatment for its wounds from physicians Kiran and Srikanth. Pawan shared, “The physicians instructed me to feed the snake milk laced with antibiotics for two to three days. We will continue to provide care and closely monitor the snake. Once the physicians deem it appropriate, we will release the snake back into the wild. I think that it may take around two days for the snake to heal from its injuries."

In an unrelated bizarre incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh was bitten by a Python snake inside her house, requiring immediate hospitalisation. Upon receiving the news, her husband hurried back home, captured the reptile in a sack, and brought it to the hospital. This caused quite a commotion among the doctors and attendants, leaving them surprised.

When questioned about his actions, he explained that he wanted to show the doctor the exact snake that had bitten his wife, so that the appropriate treatment could be administered. Even the doctors were taken aback upon witnessing the snake contained within the sack.