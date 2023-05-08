'Tell Me You're Middle Class': This Twitter Thread Will Make Monisha from 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Proud

Indian households have a few staple things and they go as it is. From washing and reusing restaurant dabbas, to keeping a bus pass or a metro card all your life. Now, Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Tanisha’ started a thread on the micro blogging site and it is way too relatable for netizens. “Tell me you’re middle class without telling you’re middle class," Tanisha wrote and the responses on this tweet are never ending.

Tell me you're middle class without telling you're middle class — Tanisha ✨ (@chupkarjatanu) May 7, 2023

Using toothpaste tubes till they change their shape, recycling gift bags, Habit of switching off room lights before leaving, asking for some free coriander while buying vegetables, cancelling zomato order on seeing the hiked delivery charge - people mentioned it all.

Some also shared videos and images to add on to the relatability.

Here are a few responses:

1 month se khtm hua Colgate abhi bhi chl rha Kya mtlb ye middle class nhi pro gareeb mein aata hai — Harshita Mishra (@Har_she_taa) May 7, 2023

Restaurant packing dabbas are washed, saved and used to send samaan to pados wali aunties— Divyaa Moorjanni (Chinese Samosa) (@divya_moorjani) May 7, 2023

My mummy uses underware to clean messy kitchen— Aawara Hu‍♀️ (@RavinaG_SG) May 7, 2023

The toothpaste is never over. pic.twitter.com/hsj9ekQdWE— Volume (@Volume_HQ) May 8, 2023

One Twitter user shared an image of her home floor. Remember that textured granite? Here, you have it:

One person shared a video of Amul’s box being used to keep electrical wires and equipments. Have a look:

It's clear igPs: it's a box of salvaged electronic components pic.twitter.com/Zkxd9ARQQl — Saransh Bhatnagar (@saranshEXE) May 7, 2023

I put water in my shampoo bottles to use the rest https://t.co/fTBJD4cps1— Brishti (@DeadOverHeels_) May 8, 2023

Relatable enough?

Read all the Latest News here