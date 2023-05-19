Texas Professor Accuses Students Of Using ChatGPT, Fails Entire Class

An atmosphere of celebration at Texas’ A&M University quickly turned tense for students in instructor Jared Mumm’s animal science class. As families gathered to witness their loved ones walk the graduation stage, a shocking email from Mumm threatened to shatter their dreams. The instructor accused the students of using ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, to cheat on their assignments. The email warned that the entire class was at risk of failing, and the grades were due that very day. The instructor revealed that he had employed ChatGPT to detect AI-generated work, and those flagged as cheaters received a zero for their efforts.

It all started with three essays on agricultural science that were completed by students during the final months of their classes. Little did they know that these essays would become the centre of a controversy that would overshadow their graduation ceremony. To the shock and dismay of the students, their teacher decided to delay grading their essays until after graduation day. The repercussions of this decision became apparent when the professor sent a fiery email to the class, accusing them of cheating on their assignments. The message stated that all students in the class were in danger of failing, with an ‘X’ indicating an incomplete grade.

Adding insult to injury, Munn dismissed the students’ pleas and evidence of their innocence. Despite providing timestamped Google Docs as proof that they did not utilise ChatGPT, the instructor ignored their emails.

The affected students, now left grappling with uncertainty and the withholding of their hard-earned diplomas, are wondering how this situation will ultimately unfold.

The snapshot of the email by Jared Mumm was shared on Reddit. The caption alongside the post read, “Professor left responses in several students grading software stating “I’m not grading AI s**t” lol.”

People on Reddit were not impressed by how the situation was turning out. Most remarked that the teacher himself used an AI-powered tool to do his work. Others made it a point to mention that ChatGPT is not trained to tell if any content is AI-generated. “This is the opposite of what was happening in universities 2-3 years ago. Wild swing of events. Passing everybody to failing everybody,” read a comment.

“Copy his mail text and ask if Chat GPT has written it, if it says yes, send him a screenshot of it, asking him if he can’t write this mail by himself or if it is possible that Chat GPT is incorrect…” an individual commented.

Another user wrote, “So this professor was tasked with an assignment (grading papers) but used an AI program to do his work? Sounds like a violation of the school’s policies.”

What are your opinions on the entire situation?