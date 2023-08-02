Thanks To AI, We Now Know What Oppenheimer’s Cast Would Look Like In An Indian Wedding

Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer is currently ruling the global box office with its dark aesthetics and gripping plot. The internet is now abuzz with numerous AI-created images, this time blending the concept of big fat Indian weddings with the cast of the movie. In an innovative AI art series, the Oppenheimer cast is depicted having a joyous time at an Indian wedding, seamlessly merging these two distinct worlds into a captivating and imaginative fusion.

Instagram handle Wild Trance posted these pictures with the caption, “This AI visualisation creates a vivid depiction of the star cast from Oppenheimer engaging in a captivating dance performance at an Indian function. The AI brings this unique concept to life by employing advanced computer-generated imagery and special effects." These images were edited on the Midjourney AI app.

In these fascinating AI-generated images, Cillian Murphy, portraying the role of Oppenheimer, the Father of the Atomic Bomb, is given a twist as he is reimagined at an Indian wedding. The depiction shows him donning an elegant sherwani and adorned with traditional jewellery, gracefully dancing with pure joy and enthusiasm amidst the lively baraat celebrations. Florence Pugh’s Al avatar radiates elegance, dressed in a stunning lehenga complemented by heavy traditional jewellery.

Emily Blunt, on the other hand, takes on a mesmerising transformation as she is reimagined as a resplendent Indian bride. Clad in a radiant red lehenga adorned with opulent bridal jewellery, her Al avatar exudes grace and allure.

Moreover, the artist has reimagined Robert Downey, Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, and David Dastmalchian as exuberant baraatis—a term commonly used to describe the groom’s side of family and friends. Take a look at the AI-generated pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psycadelic Art (@wild.trance)

These pictures were posted on July 29, and until now, they have gathered over 5,264 likes. People loved the recreation and shared their views in the comments section.

An Instagram user wrote, “If they were in Bollywood, these pictures would definitely be from Ambani’s son’s wedding."

Another individual said, “Emily Blunt is super gorgeous in Indian attire."

One person sarcastically mentioned, “Oppenheimer directed by Karan Johar."

What is your intake for these Artificial intelligence-curated

pictures? Which character did you like the most in Indian wedding attire?