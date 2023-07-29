Thanks To Al, We Have Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Rickrolling

Tech moguls Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have hit the headlines once again but this time it isn’t for launching rival apps or their much-speculated cage fight drama. A “mind-bending" AI-generated video of the duo rickrolling together has now taken social media by storm. For context, rickrolling is a playfully pointless practice of performing the all-time hit track Never Gonna Give You, by Rick Astley, which was a global smash on its release in July 1987. What’s also attention-worthy is that the parody clip includes hilarious features of President Joe Biden, Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), and Lizard Boy. The clip comes with a parental advisory disclaimer as Elon Musk takes the centre frame singing and grooving to catchy beats.

If you’re guessing if Mark Zuckerberg joins Elon as a band member, then the prediction is nowhere to be accurate. Instead, the Meta boss appears as a jolly bartender who lights the stage on fire with his exceptional dancing prowess. While Elon undergoes several costume changes, President Joe Biden and AOC have also been given top-notch dance moves through the video.

Take a look at it here:

The first full length X-Video! Guest appearances include: Lizard boy, Joe Biden, and AOCpic.twitter.com/MVPH7fC86q — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 28, 2023

With over three lakh views, Twitter users in large numbers are demanding the tech moguls to host a live concert. A user commented, “I love this! The song is perfect. The only thing better would be a live concert."

I 🖤this! 😎 The song is perfect 😉The only thing better would be a live concert 😂— Arely Ruiz (@ArelyqRuiz) July 28, 2023

Another joked, “You can’t unsee this."

You can't unsee this— $BluCollarCrypt0-Virtua (@BlucollarCrypt0) July 28, 2023

One more added, “Omg. Elon’s voice singing in the background did it for me."

OMG😂🤣😂LMAOElons voice singing in the background did it for me😂— I love being an RN (@Ilovebeing13972) July 29, 2023

Meanwhile, a user responded with Mark Zuckerberg’s iconic apology meme where he says, “That was a big mistake. And it was my mistake. And I’m sorry."

Mark Zuckerberg after watching rhe Video pic.twitter.com/vONuGANiYp— 𝕻𝖎 𝕹𝖊𝖙𝖜𝖔𝖗𝖐 𝖀𝖕𝖉𝖆𝖙𝖊𝖘 (@jamila_go) July 28, 2023

Recently, both tech executives suggesting they’d be interested in locking horns in a UFC-style cage fight has created a massive buzz on social media. Though the idea was initially laughed at, it eventually escalated tensions between the duo. Now, the entire world’s wondering if the billionaire brawl could actually become true. It all began when the Tesla CEO tweeted the idea, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

The Meta boss quickly responded, “Send me location" referring to a popular phrase used by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. If that wasn’t enough, UFC president Dana White joined in on the fun by posting an Instagram video in a Zuckerberg vs Musk shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

Notably, an exhibition match agreement between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has not yet materialized.