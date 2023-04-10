'That's Not 10 Inch': Desi Woman Measures Pizza With Scale and Twitter is Having 'Trust Issues'

Pizza is a popular dish that caters to the taste preferences of food enthusiasts worldwide. When dining out to enjoy a slice of pizza, size matters more than the flavour because people are uncertain if it will be enough to satisfy their appetite. However, the size of an 8-inch pizza in different restaurants may vary due to various factors, causing ‘genuine’ uncertainty. Recently, a woman used a scale to measure her pizza, and to her surprise, her 10-inch pizza measured just 8 inches! This amusing incident has become a lighthearted moment on Twitter, with users jokingly expressing their ‘trust issues’ after seeing the post.

A recent tweet by user @shubhibhatia03 showed a picture of a pizza alongside a measuring scale that indicated it was only 8 inches in size, despite her having ordered a 10-inch pizza. The tweet quickly went viral on Twitter, sparking a flurry of reactions from the users. While some praised the woman for her attention to detail, others took a more lighthearted approach and listed humourous reasons why the restaurant might have sent a smaller pizza.

Ordered a 10 inch pizza they sent me an 8 inch pic.twitter.com/AbWQlCndn1— Big Paratha (@shubhibhatia03) April 8, 2023

“Audit! You should ask for a refund!” suggested a user while another one said, “Scam as old as time”. Some math and physics enthusiasts also weighed in on the discussion, urging the user to remeasure and check the area of the pizza. “That’s a huge difference! Area of a circle is πr² …That means you got only 16π area instead of 25π - that is 36% less…big chori!…If you paid Rs 100, you got only Rs.64 worth - not small!,” wrote a user.

Meanwhile, another user attempted to provide a logical explanation, stating, “It’s size of the box which actually is 10 inches seems. Also they don’t mention height of pizza & can easily increase diameter by pressing it more reducing height & keeping volume same.”

Some Twitter users also made light of the situation and added a much-needed comical twist to it. For instance, one user made a tongue-in-cheek comparison, saying, “just the way you thought your man to be 7 but he’s 3”. Another person commented, “Girls, this is how marriage looks like,” injecting a bit of humour into the conversation.

What would you do if this happened to you?

