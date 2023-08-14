The Abandoned Caspian Sea Monster Is An Extraordinary Plane And Bigger Than Boeing 747

A huge, one-of-a-kind aeroplane, that looks like it came straight out of a Star Wars movie, sits on a beach while tourists explore it. The MD-160 or better known as the ‘Caspian Sea Monster,’ a unique plane that looks like a mix between a plane and a ship was reportedly created in 1975. The Soviet and Russian navies started using this aeroplane in 1987. It was introduced during the end of the Cold War as part of a creative idea called the WIG (wing-in-ground-effect) project. This aeroplane was special due to its unique ability by flying above the water.

As time passed, the MD-160 retired during the late 1990s. This incredible vehicle, larger than even a jumbo jet, found its resting place at the Kaspiysk naval base, lying dormant. However, the MD-160 roared back to life in 2020. It was taken on a 14-hour-long journey across the Caspian Sea, from the naval base to Derbent. This grand journey marked the beginning of its transformation into a tourist destination. According to Ladbible, this incredible machinery awaits visitors at the Patriot Park, located in Russia’s semi-autonomous republic of Dagestan.

The massive aircraft stretches an incredible 63 feet in length. Interestingly, despite its plane-like appearance, the MD-160 belongs to the fascinating world of ‘ground effect’ technology. This aircraft, often referred to as an ekranoplan, defies convention by utilising the interactions between its wings and the sea’s surface to achieve sustained flight.

This aircraft could glide above the ocean’s surface, maintaining a mere 13 feet of altitude. Its ability to stay close to the water made it incredibly elusive, a challenge for adversaries to detect. This aircraft was equipped with carrier-killing supersonic missiles, ensuring its place in history as a unique combination of grace and firepower.

The MD-160 was engineered to fly at speeds of 200 to 250 knots at about 5 to 10 meters above the water’s surface. This technological masterpiece was no secret to intelligence authorities, who delved into uncovering the truth behind its remarkable design.

A CIA official pieces together the puzzle, describing the MD-160 as a tactical strike and coastal defence vehicle for the Soviet Navy. Armed with six supersonic SS-N-22 anti-ship cruise missiles, this colossal aircraft possessed a range that defied expectations, capable of engaging enemies beyond its radar horizon. This wondrous creation is larger than a Boeing 747 jet aeroplane, hurtling through the skies at a remarkable 250 knots, as per Ladbible.

The colossal MD-160 continues to capture the imagination of urban explorers. It stands as a testament to human innovation, a striking blend of technology and beauty resting on the shore, waiting for its next chapter to unfold.