The Answer To This Brain Teaser Is Easy, But Can You Solve It In 10 Seconds?

Solving brain teasers is a fun activity for many people. If you consider yourself a pro at puzzles, we have a riddle for you. Are you ready for a challenge that will put your problem-solving skills to the test? This riddle that has been making the rounds on the internet is sure to keep even the sharpest minds scratching their heads in confusion. But if you are a person who is able to quickly solve complicated puzzles, then this is the perfect opportunity to put your skills to the test.

The latest brain teaser from Optical Illusion on Instagram has users stumped. The riddle reads: “Always in you, sometimes on you; if I surround you, I can kill you. What am I?"

The riddle might be tricky, but that has not stopped Instagram users from having fun. While some are dedicated to cracking the code and finding the solution, others are taking a more light-hearted approach and adding some humour.

From blood, devil and depression to COVID, germs, or exes, users are coming up with all sorts of amusing and unexpected responses to this brain teaser. Were you able to guess the answer?

If you are still having difficulty solving the riddle, don’t worry. The solution is available right here. The answer to the challenge is water.

Water makes up a significant portion of the human body and can be found on our bodies in various forms such as when we sweat, take a bath or get caught in the rain. When we swim, water surrounds us, but there is a risk of drowning if we do not know how to swim.

