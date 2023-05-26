The Award For The Cutest Birthday Video Goes To...

Birthdays are a time for joy, surprises, and often, hilarious moments that become cherished memories. And this video perfectly captures the unpredictability of such celebrations. The clip, posted on Instagram, showcases a hilarious twist to the traditional candle-blowing ritual. The short clip features a young boy, eagerly standing in front of his birthday cake, ready to make a wish and blow out the candles. However, instead of extinguishing the flickering flames, the youngster directs his gusts of air toward his own hair, causing it to float up from his forehead hilariously. The comical scene unfolds as the boy’s sister, sitting beside him, patiently waits for him to complete the birthday ritual. With an amused expression, she tries to guide her brother’s attention back to the candles, encouraging him to blow them out. However, the young birthday celebrant remains oblivious, much to the amusement of those witnessing the moment.

The video featuring an intext, “Bhai cake kab milega? I am waiting" (Brother, when will I get the cake? I am waiting), was posted with the caption, “Birthday celebration happened or not?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sach Kadwa Hai (@sachkadwahai)

Social media users have made their way to the comment sections with hilarious comments on the scene that is taking place and the unexpected twists that can unfold during birthday festivities. “Dukh, dard, peeda, kast (Sorrow, pain, and suffering),” read a comment.

Another user commented, “Chota Tapu.”

“Tapu first draft,” a user wrote.

It is no surprise that wherever siblings are, hilarity is bound to ensue. Just take a look at this viral video featuring another brother and sister duo. They engage in a hilarious magic trick that captured the hearts of internet users. Shared by a Twitter user who humorously hailed it as the “Greatest magic trick in history," the video begins with the brother and sister standing together, greeting the camera with their charming smiles. The sister proceeds to unveil a towel, using it to cover her brother completely. With a flourish, she attempts to make him disappear, waving the towel and then removing it, revealing an empty space where her brother should have been.

top videos

Best magic trick ever played in history. 😄pic.twitter.com/bzsPqfyZrC— Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) May 2, 2023

Little did the boy realize that he was still partially visible, positioned behind a nearby wall. What adds to the humour is when the sister playfully kicks him to fully remove him from the frame.