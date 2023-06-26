The Breaking Wheel Torture: One Of History’s Cruelest Execution Methods Ever

Not many people today could have stood the challenges of medieval times. From hygiene issues to unusual torture methods, chances are most of us would have had our spirits broken. Yet, if you are one of those people who find themselves inclined towards researching morbid ways to go back, then this one might just be for you. This is one of history’s most gruesome forms of punishment: the breaking wheel. It is also known as the Wheel of Catherine or execution wheel. This horrifying contraption was used in Europe from ancient times up until the Middle Ages. It was used to punish those convicted of heinous crimes like murder and rape, reported LADbible. The breaking wheel’s origins can be found as early as in the mentions of the writings of Gregory of Tours. This means that it existed as a torture method as early as the 6th century, reported Castrum to Castle.

How this type of torture took place? The ones being punished would be paraded onto a public stage and securely tied to the floor. This left them completely at the mercy of the executioners. Then, the wheel would make its grand entrance. It was typically a modified wooden carriage wheel with an iron rim. But this wheel had a twist, quite literally. There was an extending blade designed to maximise the pain.

The wheel would repeatedly drop onto the person’s body. It began from the shins and worked its way upward. The aim was to inflict as much mutilation and agony as possible. All the while they had to keep in mind that the punishment would not cause immediate death. The ordeal was nothing short of horrifying. Needless to say, this left the victim broken, battered, and on the brink of their final breath.

If you think that is where the torture ended, you need to think again. This is after all the middle ages we are talking about. Once the victim succumbed to the blows, their lifeless body would be intertwined into another wooden spoked wheel. This would look quite similar to crucifixion. In the end, a fire would be set aflame beneath the wheel. This would make the ultimate end of the brutal punishment.

Not surprisingly, the breaking wheel gradually faded into history. LADbible reported its use in France ceasing in 1788. However, this gruesome practice lingered on in other parts of Europe and South America until the 19th century, a chilling reminder of the dark and merciless past we are fortunate to have left behind.