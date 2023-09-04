CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Seema HaiderIND VS PAKIndiranagar MemesDelhi Auto DriverPeak Bengaluru Moment
Home » Viral » The Cutest Heist: Bird Steals Currency Notes And Then Deposits At Owner's House
2-MIN READ

The Cutest Heist: Bird Steals Currency Notes And Then Deposits At Owner's House

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 14:30 IST

Delhi, India

'Which bird is that?', asked a user on X. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

'Which bird is that?', asked a user on X. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The video captures a bird flying inside a house, clutching a currency note in its beak. It then waits for the drawer to open and deposits the money.

While bizarre robberies by humans have made headlines worldwide, there’s a new twist - animals are now getting in on the act. We’ve all seen videos of monkeys swiping food from unsuspecting humans, but in a strange incident that’s gone viral on social media, a bird was seen bringing money from outside and cleverly stashing it in a drawer full of cash.

The video captures a bird flying inside a house, clutching a currency note in its beak. It gracefully lands near a drawer, pausing briefly. As the drawer slides open, it reveals more currency notes inside. The bird then hops onto it and deposits the money within.

Meanwhile, a dog approaches the drawer and carefully watches the bird depositing the money. The video’s caption suggests the incident is from China. It was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by a user named Ataharekat. The translated Turkish caption reads, “A man in China taught his bird to steal money from the street and bring it home.”

Take a look at the video here:

Since its posting on August 31, the video has accumulated 23.1k views. Additionally, it has sparked several thoughts and reactions from viewers in the comments section.

An individual asked, “Since no one is asking,, I would ask.. WHICH BIRD IS THAT?? A crow?? Parrot,, flamingo?? What??”

Another user wrote, “I think this is just a video deliberately shot to catch people’s attention. Theft is illegal, and if the incident in the video is true, the owner of the bird will face criminal prosecution.”

“The dog is confused,” read a comment.

In another widely circulated clip, a group of puppies demonstrated remarkable teamwork by aiding one of their furry companions in reaching an otherwise unattainable countertop. Two members of this squad position themselves side by side, providing a platform for the third pup to climb upon.

The topmost puppy valiantly attempts to secure a plate positioned above using its mouth. It becomes apparent that their sneaky culinary adventure is caught in the act by their owner. The caption of this viral video playfully suggests, “Teamwork makes the dream work! These three pups are always on a mission to snag a snack from the kitchen counter." Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cqg9umED7hx/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=ffcc643c-17e5-4f57-aee2-95379b37b3a2

Since its upload on April 2, the video has amassed an impressive 5.6 million views. Additionally, the comment section is filled with numerous laughing emojis shared by viewers.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. viral
  3. viral video
first published:September 04, 2023, 14:30 IST
last updated:September 04, 2023, 14:30 IST