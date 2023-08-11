'The Egoist' Is The Most Valuable Teapot In The World And It Costs Rs 24 Crore

The rate of the priciest teapot in the world is sure to leave a massive dent in your pocket. Named “The Egoist," even tea lovers appear to have disapproved of its staggering cost on social media. Commissioned by the UK charity N. Sethia Foundation, the shining gem of a kettle was created by Italian jeweller Fulvio Scavia, as per Guinness World Record. Covered in diamonds in almost every corner, the valuable item reportedly also comprises ivory details. If that wasn’t enough, the stunning body of the pot is accentuated by 18-carat gold along with a base of gold-plated silver. It is suggested that over 1658 diamonds and 386 authentic Thai and Burmese rubies have been added to the teapot’s exterior.

In 2016, The Egoist’s worth was valued to be $3,000,000 (approximately Rs 24.83 crore). On Wednesday, the Guinness World Record reshared a photograph of the valuable item on Twitter leaving social media users shocked yet unimpressed. “This is the most valuable teapot in the world. Owned by the N Sethia Foundation in the UK, the teapot is made from 18-carat yellow gold with cut diamond covering the entire body and a 6.67-carat ruby in the centre. The teapot’s handle is made from fossilized mammoth ivory. It was valued in 2016 to be worth $3,000,000 (£2,307,900, €2,704,800)," the Guinness World Record stated.

Take a look at The Egoist here:

A barrage of Twitter users were stunned wondering how the teapot is richer than the net worth. Meanwhile, many also pointed out the vessel is going to produce tea just like any other. A user commented, “The tea in my cup this morning will taste the same as the one in any."

Another wrote, “I wanted to purchase it but I can’t use it to make tea, so I just dash it out."

One more said, “That tea better take away stress and anxiety unless I’m not buying it".

Meanwhile, a user joked, “If this thing touches the ground from your hand, your generations to come will have to pay for it tirelessly."

According to Guinness, the kettle was designed by the UK charity’s founder Nirmal Sethia as a valuable tribute to the finest teas procured around the world.