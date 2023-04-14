‘The Fainting Punch’: Man Knocks Down Eve Teaser In A Single Strike

Ever seen a man being knocked down in just a single punch? That’s exactly why an old video has gone viral again on Twitter. The clip is of an incident that took place when the man was crossing a subway tunnel with his female friend. The clip shows two eve teasers talking. But as soon as one of them sees the woman, he throws something at her to tease her. The shocked woman stops right in her tracks but decides to ignore it and walk away. However, the man beside her chooses otherwise. The lady tries to talk him out of confronting the hooligans and even tries to drag him out of the place.

It’s too late as he is already on the move, things escalate quickly after he is pushed by one of the thugs. The man uses his left punch to knock him out on the ground when the second thug joins in. He is also met with a similar strong punch before the woman manages to stop him. The duo walks away toward the end, but the knocked-out person still remains fainted on the ground as the other thug checks his vital and tries to wake him up. Watch the clip here:

The clip has impressed several Twitter users leaving many to call it ‘instant karma’ attached with adulations for not tolerating the mistreatment of the woman. A user called the man’s attack, “The ‘fainting’ punch,” adding it was astonishing to watch.

Another warned, “Careful messing with those Southpaws.”

One more surprised user called it a “Hell of a left (punch).”

Meanwhile, a user expressed, “Every time I see this I watch it 15 more times…the left is so sneaky.”

Many also went on to share that the man was right to teach the teasers a valuable lesson, “Great job ..should be honoured.”

Another agreed, “All l can say is he had it coming.”

The video has garnered over three lakh likes on the micro-blogging site. The identities of the people involved in the incident are not known yet. Many social media users are also speculating whether the fight was real or staged.

