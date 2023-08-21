The General Public Wants Museums to Play a Role in the Environment

As the effects of the climate crisis become increasingly visible around the world, cultural institutions are looking at what role they can play in raising ecological awareness. An increasingly important part of their agenda as a large proportion of their audiences expect them to take a leading stance on climate and environmental issues.

At least, that’s what a survey* carried out by the British association The Audience Agency claims. One out of two museum visitors believe that museums, art galleries and other cultural venues should “take a stance" in the fight against climate change. A large proportion of those surveyed also said that cultural institutions and heritage venues should raise awareness of other major social issues, although to a lesser extent than for the ecological crisis.

Unsurprisingly, millennials and members of Generation Z are more likely than older generations to want cultural and heritage venues to play an active role in the fight against climate change. Some 55% of those under 44 agree that cultural institutions should take a stance on climate change, compared to just 21% of those over 44. Similarly, six out of ten young people surveyed think that cultural institutions should be involved in addressing major societal issues.

It’s vital that museums and other cultural centers continue their efforts to shape a greener future. Since the Covid-19 crisis, these establishments have been stepping up initiatives to reduce their carbon footprint. And that footprint is rather substantial: for instance, a major museum located in France emits, on average, almost 9,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to the annual footprint of 800 of France’s inhabitants, according to the French collective Les Augures, which supports cultural players in their ecological transition. To begin this process, museums consult with experts, review their operations or undertake renovation work to reduce their buildings’ energy requirements.

And visitors, especially younger ones, are paying attention to these efforts. Nearly 60% of 16-44 year-olds prefer to visit cultural venues that share their social and climate values. As these establishments seek to broaden their audience and attract younger visitors, it’s in their interest to pursue an ecological transformation.

*The Cultural Participation Monitor survey was carried out among 2,463 respondents in the summer of 2023.